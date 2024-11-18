Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Zomato to Fortis Healthcare — Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Following weak global market sentiments on rising US dollar rates, the Indian stock market ended lower for the sixth straight session on Thursday last week. The Nifty 50 index finished 26 points lower at the 23,532 mark, the BSE Sensex shed 110 points and closed at 77,580, whereas the Nifty Bank index added 91 points and closed at 50,179. Realty, Auto (better than expected results), Telecom and Consumer discretionary stocks rose the most. At the same time, Oil & Gas and FMCG (disappointing outlook due to higher costs and muted spending) fell the most. Cash market volumes on the NSE were close to 6-month lows. The broad market indices ended positively, even as the advance-decline ratio crossed 1:1.

Sumeet Bagadia's stocks to buy today Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes overall Indian stock market sentiment is weak. The Nifty 50 index broke below 23,700 and tested 200-DEMA as well. The Choice Broking expert said the 50-stock index may test 23,250 to 23,200 levels and advised investors to maintain a stock-specific approach. He noted that the Q2 results for the 2024-25 season have ended, and hence, fundamental triggers for the Indian companies are almost clear. He advised investors to look at technically strong shares. Bagadia said that breakout stocks can be a good bet for intraday trading.

Regarding breakout stocks to buy today, Sumeet Bagadia recommended buying these five shares: Zomato, Hikal, Jio Financial Services, KEC International, and Fortis Healthcare.

Shares to buy today 1] Zomato: Buy at ₹269.70, target ₹289, stop loss ₹260.

2] Hikal: Buy at ₹403.85, target ₹432, stop loss ₹390;

3] Jio Financial Services: Buy at ₹318.35, target ₹341, stop loss ₹307;

4] KEC International: Buy at ₹1005.85, target ₹1076, stop loss ₹971; and

5] Fortis Healthcare: Buy at ₹639.10, target ₹684, stop loss ₹617.