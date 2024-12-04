Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Paisalo Digital is Anand Rathi's stock pick of the month for December, 20% upside seen; should you buy?

Paisalo Digital is Anand Rathi's stock pick of the month for December, 20% upside seen; should you buy?

Anubhav Mukherjee

Anand Rathi Investment Services recommends Paisalo Digital Limited shares as its pick of the month, sees a 20 per cent upside for the stock.  

Anand Rathi Investment Services recommends Paisalo Digital Limited shares as its pick of the month.

Breakout stocks: Shares of Paisalo Digital Ltd, a non-deposit-taking non-banking financial company, closed 2.83 per cent higher at 60.30 on Wednesday against the previous close of 58.64 on BSE. Brokerage firm Anand Rathi Investment Services sees a 20.6 per cent upside for Paisalo Digital shares. The brokerage firm, in an official report released on Wednesday, shortlisted Paisalo Digital stock as its pick of the month.

According to the report, the stock has corrected 78.6 per cent from its previous market rally and turned from its 50-month moving average.

“This retracement coincides with a major rising trend line," Anand Rathi analysts noted in the report.

Market expert overview

Sugandha Sachdeva, the founder of SS WealthStreet, also pointed out that the stock had witnessed a sharp rebound from its October lows, which were close to the 40 mark. The strong volumes during the recovery rally show investor interest in the shares while the stock attempts to sustain above its 200-day exponential moving average (DEMA) zone.

“Shares of Paisalo Digital have rebounded sharply from their October lows near the 40 mark, surging nearly 40 per cent. The stock has formed a double-bottom pattern on the monthly charts at this key level, signalling the potential for continued upside," Sachdeva stated.

“Strong volumes during the recovery rally reflect robust investor interest, and the stock is attempting to sustain above its 200-day exponential moving average (DEMA). The formation of higher highs on weekly charts and momentum indicators further reinforces the positive trend," the stock market expert said.

Stocks to Buy

Paisalo Digital Ltd (PAISALO): Buy at 54-58; Target price at 70; Stop Loss at 49.

About Paisalo Digital

Paisalo Digital was incorporated in 1992 as SE Investment Limited. In 2018, the non-banking financial company's name was changed to Paisalo Digital.

The non-banking lender specialises in providing various financial products, such as business loans, SME and MSME loans, income generation loans for business or self-employment reasons, etc. The NBFC operates through three divisions: Financial Services division, Micro-credit division, and Alternate Energy division.

The company's core financial service division extends loans for motor vehicles, personal loans, business loans, and loans against property to individuals and corporate bodies.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Anubhav Mukherjee

Anubhav Mukherjee writes news about the stock market and corporates. His news coverage ranges from breaking and covering company earnings to tracking multiple sector developments, market movements, and economic data for Mint’s digital audience.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.