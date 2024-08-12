Breakout stocks to buy today: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today
Summary
- Breakout stocks to buy today: Sumeet Bagadia has recommended five shares to buy today — MPS, Trent, STEL Holdings, Indo Amines, and Orchid Pharma
Breakout stocks to buy today: Following positive global market sentiments on cooling US recession fears, the Indian stock market finished higher on Friday. The Nifty 50 index surged 247 points to 24,364, the BSE Sensex shot up 819 points to 79,705, and the Bank Nifty index finished 325 points higher at 50,482.