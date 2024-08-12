Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations for today

Speaking on the outlook for the Indian stock market today, Sumeet Bagadis said that the Nifty 50 index managed to sustain above the crucial 23,900 support despite remaining range-bound through the week. He noted that Nifty sustaining above 23,900 support signals conviction for a further rise in upcoming sessions next week. Bagadia said the 50-stock index faces a hurdle in the 24,350 to 24,400 range. On breaching this resistance, Bagadia said the Nifty 50 index may touch the 24,800 mark soon.