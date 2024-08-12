Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Breakout stocks to buy today: Trent to Orchid Pharma — Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today

Breakout stocks to buy today: Trent to Orchid Pharma — Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today

Asit Manohar

  • Breakout stocks to buy today: Sumeet Bagadia has recommended five shares to buy today — MPS, Trent, STEL Holdings, Indo Amines, and Orchid Pharma

Stock market today: Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking believes the Indian stock market may trade volatile on Monday after the last Hindenburg Research claims.

Breakout stocks to buy today: Following positive global market sentiments on cooling US recession fears, the Indian stock market finished higher on Friday. The Nifty 50 index surged 247 points to 24,364, the BSE Sensex shot up 819 points to 79,705, and the Bank Nifty index finished 325 points higher at 50,482.

Breakout stocks to buy today: Following positive global market sentiments on cooling US recession fears, the Indian stock market finished higher on Friday. The Nifty 50 index surged 247 points to 24,364, the BSE Sensex shot up 819 points to 79,705, and the Bank Nifty index finished 325 points higher at 50,482.

However, due to Hindenburg Research's latest claim, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, has advised a stock-specific approach for intraday trading. Bagadia said that some stocks that had given fresh breakouts on Friday last week are still looking p[positive on the technical chart. He advised those breakout stocks for intraday trading.

However, due to Hindenburg Research's latest claim, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, has advised a stock-specific approach for intraday trading. Bagadia said that some stocks that had given fresh breakouts on Friday last week are still looking p[positive on the technical chart. He advised those breakout stocks for intraday trading.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations for today

Speaking on the outlook for the Indian stock market today, Sumeet Bagadis said that the Nifty 50 index managed to sustain above the crucial 23,900 support despite remaining range-bound through the week. He noted that Nifty sustaining above 23,900 support signals conviction for a further rise in upcoming sessions next week. Bagadia said the 50-stock index faces a hurdle in the 24,350 to 24,400 range. On breaching this resistance, Bagadia said the Nifty 50 index may touch the 24,800 mark soon.

Regarding breakout stocks, Sumeet Bagadia recommended these five shares to buy today: MPS, Trent, STEL Holdings, Indo Amines, and Orchid Pharma.

Hindenburg Research's latest news in focus

However, Bagadia said the Indian stock market may trade volatile on Monday after the last Hindenburg Research claims. So, choosing a stock for the intraday trading would be crucial. He said India's VIX Index is still above 15, and any further upside in the Indian market's volatility index would be dangerous. So, keeping an eye on the India VIX today is advised. India VIX Index moving above 18 may trigger panic selling.

Shares to buy today

1] MPS: Bauy at 2196, target 2302, stop loss 2115;

2] Trent: Buy at 6275, target 6600, stop loss 6055;

3] STEL Holdings: Buy at 492.30, target 515, stop loss 474;

4] Indo Amines: Buy at 171, target 179, stop loss 164; and

5] Orchid Pharma: Buy at 1567, target 1640, target 1510.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.