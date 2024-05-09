Breakout stocks today: Hero MotoCorp, V Guard to KECL — Sumeet Bagadia recommends five stocks to buy today
Breakout stocks today: Despite strong global cues, the Indian stock market remains in a sideways trend. The India VIX Index touched a new 52-week high of 18.32, signalling the current volatility to continue further during the Lok Sabha elections. The Nifty 50 index finished flat, while other frontline indices ended lower on Wednesday. However, it's worth noting that bulls outsmart bears in the broad market as the small-cap and mid-cap indices ended higher with solid gains. The small-cap index finished 0.50 percent higher, while the mid-cap index shot up to 0.78 percent, providing a balanced view of the market's performance. Some stocks in the broad market gave technical breakouts as well. According to Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking India, the VIX Index may continue to sustain above the 17 mark. If it breaches 19, the index may touch the 22 mark in the near term.
