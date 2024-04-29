Breakout stocks today: IRFC, RVNL, Axis Bank, Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland, SBI to BoB — 15 Nifty 50 stocks in focus
Breakout stocks today: 5 Nifty 50 shares include Ashok Leyland, SBI, BoB, RVNL, IRFC, Tata Motors, Divi's Laboratories, Aurobindo Pharma, etc
Breakout stocks today: Amid Q4 results 2024 season, retail investors would be busy finding a value pick. However, they would be vigilant about the technical outlook of the stocks which is looking strong from the fundamental perspective. For such Indian stock market investors, there is a piece of stock market news. A total of 15 Nifty 50 stocks have given breakout on Friday. Those 15 breakout stocks include shares from banking, railways, auto, PSU, and pharma sectors. Those 15 shares include Ashok Leyland, State Bank of India (SBI), Bank of Baroda (BoB), Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL), Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC), Tata Motors, Divi's Laboratories, Aurobindo Pharma, etc.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started