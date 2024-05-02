Breakout stocks today: PNB, Power Grid to Adani Power — Anand Rathi recommends these five stocks to buy today
Breakout stocks today: Anand Rathi expert Ganesh Dongre has recommended five stocks to buy today — PNB, BoB, Adani Power, Bajaj Finserv, and Power Grid
Breakout stocks today: The frontline indices of the Indian stock market extended their early morning gains as bulls are betting high after the US Fed chairman downplayed the US Fed rate hike buzz in the US Fed meeting on Wednesday. Buying in mid-cap and small-cap indices was also witnessed during early morning deals on Thursday. However, these gains are limited as frontline indices are still below their resistance level.
