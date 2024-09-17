Brent crude futures have lost nearly 25 per cent year-to-date (YTD) over softer demand and a low-risk premium so far in 2024. At its lowest in the last nine months, the crude oil benchmark declined to a 33-month low of $70 per barrel due to continued weakness in Chinese economic growth and uncertainty on US economic growth. China is the world's top consumer/importer of crude oil. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Adding to downside concerns is the potential oversupply caused by the group Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) phasing out 2.2 million barrels per day (mbd) voluntary output cuts over a year from December 24 to November 25. However, D-Street experts believe the decline in oil prices was exaggerated due to the huge financial leverage in crude.

Historically, softer crude oil prices have eased inflationary pressures and reduced retail prices of petrol and diesel. Ahead of the much-awaited US Federal Reserve policy decision due September 18, crude oil prices are teetering on the edge of a potential upside as the central bank's widely anticipated rate cut could revitalize demand in the top oil-consuming nation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

OPEC+ paused planned output hike on crude price crash OPEC+ has paused its planned October oil output hike for two months amid fragile demand and plentiful supply, especially after the Libya deal resolution reports. OPEC's key coalition members will not proceed with the scheduled hike of 180,000 barrels per day (bpd) in October.

OPEC is holding back a fraction of the 5.86 million bpd of output, equal to about 5.7 per cent of global demand, to support the market due to uncertainty about demand and rising supply outside the group. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The pricing power of OPEC+ has got strengthened over the past 2-3 years due to: a)

limited growth in US oil production as US shale investors have become disciplined in capital

investment (Exhibit 9-10); and b) OPEC+ having shown strong ability to cut output by ~10mmbpd in {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

early CY20 to offset the ~10% decline in global oil demand post Covid; OPEC+ still has scope to cut

output by 3-5mmbpd to offset any macro-related risk to demand.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Brent declines to $70/bbl: Which OMC stock should you buy? JM Financial believes OMCs’ risk-reward is still unfavourable as CMP is discounting sustainable GRM to be higher than the historical average, which we believe could remain at risk due to continued weakness in China’s domestic oil demand; and gross marketing margin to be higher than the historical average of ₹3.5/ltr, though historical precedent suggests that govt either cut retail petrol/diesel price

and/or hike excise duty on petrol/diesel if crude price sustains at lower levels. Hence, lower crude price benefits in the marketing segment for OMCs are likely to be limited to only a couple of months. Valuations are also trading at 20-40 per cent premium to historical P/B valuations: -Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) at 1.5x FY26 P/B (vs. historical average of 1.0x)-Indian Oil Corp Ltd (IOCL) is trading at 1.2x FY26 P/B (vs. average of 1.0x)-Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) is trading at 1.6x FY26 P/B (vs. average of 1.3x). Moreover, their aggressive capex plans accentuate our key structural concern as many of the projects fail to create long-term value for shareholders.

The brokerage has left the target prices (TP) unchanged for all three OMCs and gives a ‘hold’ rating for BPCL. "We reiterate that their risk-reward is still unfavourable and maintain our SELL rating on HPCL (unchanged target price of ₹290) and IOCL (unchanged TP of ₹150) and our HOLD rating on BPCL (unchanged TP of ₹290),'' said JM Financials on OMC stocks. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}