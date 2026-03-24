Brewery stock jumps 4% following bounce back on Dalal Street

Brewery stock Asgard Alcobev shares jump nearly 4% on Tuesday, March 24 following the appointment of Rohit Jain as Chairman Emeritus & Strategic Advisor to the Board for a five-year term, the beverage company aims to retain and establish experienced leadership at a strategic level.
Jain offers a diverse background that includes experience in breweries, distilleries, cement, steel, and related industries. As a founding member of CMJ Breweries, which was launched in 2007, he played a key role in transforming the company into a well-recognized entity with a regional footprint and market credibility.
His expertise in business expansion, with an emphasis on maintaining quality and cost efficiency, along with his proficiency in operational execution and resource management, has been highlighted by the company.
The organization will gain from his insights, experience, and wisdom in a consultative role, as stated by the company.
Recently, the firm named Ronak Jain as Managing Director, starting March 19, 2026, as a part of its strategic reorganization. Jain brings more than 15 years of expertise in manufacturing, distribution, corporate strategy, and financial management, equipping him to guide the company’s next growth phase.
In addition, the company enhanced its leadership team by appointing Priyanka Jain as Additional Director (Non-Executive) and Binit Singhania as Chief Financial Officer and Finance Director.
Asgard Alcobev remains highly sensitive to the ongoing Iran conflict, given its significant exposure to Gulf markets, which contribute a substantial portion of its revenues.
Escalating geopolitical tensions have led to a sharp rise in energy-linked input costs, including glass, PET, and logistics fuel, putting pressure on margins. Additionally, supply chain disruptions, marked by logistical bottlenecks and longer transit times, are impacting the timely fulfillment of export orders. Overall, the conflict poses a meaningful headwind for the company, and is likely to result in downward revisions to earnings estimates for the remainder of FY2026.
Asgard Alcobev Ltd, previously named Banganga Paper Industries, produces and sells paper and related goods in India. The company provides a variety of paper items, including writing paper, printing paper, newspapers, tissue paper, filter paper, coated and laminated paper, handmade paper, cartridge paper, cloth-lined paper, greaseproof paper, and bond paper.
Additionally, it offers board products such as cardboard, fiberboard, glazed board, leather board, corrugated board, and postcards; stationery items like notebooks and registers; as well as soda, mechanical, and sulfite pulp products. Furthermore, the company engages in trading goods and offers various services.
Asgard Alcobev share price today opened at ₹54 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched ₹55.10, and an intraday low of ₹52.50 per share.
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