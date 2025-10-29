Brewery stock jumps over 3% after this update on ethanol blending business. Check details

BCL Industries share price surged by more than 3% during Wednesday's trading session following the announcement that the brewery company and its subsidiary, Svaksha Distillery, have been allocated 107,409 kiloliters of ethanol for the Ethanol Supply Year 2025-26 as part of the Ethanol Blended Petrol Programme.

BCL Industries is set to provide 60,183 KL, Svaksha Distillery will supply 29,332 KL, and Reliance Industries will contribute 17,894 KL. This allocation is spread over four quarters and will be delivered to various locations of Oil Marketing Companies across India. This development underscores BCL Industries' expanding role in the ethanol supply chain and its dedication to the biofuel industry.

The company, in its exchange filing, announced that it, along with its subsidiary M/s. Svaksha Distillery Limited, has taken part in a tender issued by Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) under the EBPP for the Ethanol Supply Year (ESY 25-26) at various locations nationwide.

The allocation signifies a considerable business chance for BCL Industries and its subsidiary. The ethanol supply contract with OMCs for the designated timeframe showcases the company's ability to satisfy the increasing demand for biofuels in India.