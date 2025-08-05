Brewery stock rebounds as board sets meeting to declare dividend record date, Q1 results 2025

BCL Industries share price saw a recovery during Tuesday's trading session and closed above the day's low after the company announced that its Board of Directors meeting will take place on August 12, 2025.

According to the filing, the board will review and approve the unaudited financial results, both standalone and consolidated, for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The agenda will also include discussions about relocating the company's registered office within the municipal limits of Bathinda city.

Additionally, the Board will discuss setting the date and time for the 49th Annual General Meeting of the company, along with other relevant issues. The meeting will also establish the record date for declaring dividends for the financial year 2024–25.

Importantly, during the presentation of its Q4 results in May, BCL Industries' board announced a dividend of 26 percent on each Re 1 share for the relevant period. This 26 percent dividend equates to a payout of Re 0.26.

"Recommended an equity dividend of 26 paisa per share on face value of Re 1 each, i.e. for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, which shall be subject to declaration by the Members at the 49th AGM of the Company," said BCL Industries in a filing then.

BCL Industries share price today BCL Industries share price today closed at ₹44.30 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high at ₹44.89 per share, and an intraday low of ₹43.95 apiece.

According to Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investments, BLC Industries share price is currently trading in a broad range of 50–35, with some early signs of institutional accumulation. However, the overall price action lacks strong bullish confirmation, indicating that the base is still under development.

“The stock appears to need more time to consolidate and build a stronger foundation before any sustainable upmove. A decisive breakout above 50, supported by rising volumes, will be the key trigger to confirm strength. Once that level is breached, the stock has the potential to move toward the 60 mark in the short to medium term,” said Jain.