Brewery stock Som Distilleries jump 5% as board declares stock split in the ratio 1:1 today. Details here
Som Distilleries stock split history: In 2020, the brewery stock traded ex-split in a 1:2 ratio on 15th October 2020
Stock market today: Shares of Som Distilleries and Breweries Ltd have been in an uptrend for the last two straight sessions. The brewery stock was in focus today as the board of directors of the company approved the stock split proposal in its meeting scheduled today.
