Brewery stock United Spirits sets board meeting date to declare Q2 results 2025. Details here

The board of directors of United Spirits Ltd is scheduled to meet on Thursday, 30 October, 2025 to consider and approve Q2 results 2025, as per the company's announcement in an exchange filing.

Diageo-controlled liquor manufacturer United Spirits saw a 14% decrease in its consolidated net profit, amounting to ₹417 crore for the June quarter of FY26. In the same quarter last year, the company reported a net profit of ₹485 crore, according to a filing with regulatory authorities.

The company’s revenue from operations slightly increased to ₹6,295 crore during the quarter in question, compared to ₹6,238 crore for the same period in the previous fiscal year.

United Spirits' total expenses reached ₹5,776 crore, marking a 2.79% rise in the June quarter.

During this June quarter, EBITDA was recorded at ₹644 crore, a decline of 9.7%, primarily due to an exceptional indirect tax item and comparatively higher advertising and promotion costs in the standalone business, as mentioned by USL in its earnings report.

In the June quarter, revenue from United Spirits' 'Beverage alcohol' segment increased by 8.37% to ₹2,549 crore.

The company's sports division, Royal Challengers Sports Private Ltd (RCSPL), which manages the RCB team for the IPL and WPL, experienced a revenue growth of 15.73% to ₹478 crore in the June quarter.

United Spirits share price today United Spirits share price today opened at ₹1,332.90 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹1,356 per share, and an intraday low of ₹1,331.60.

According to Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, United Spirits share prices are witnessing a base formation around the ₹1,300 levels since the last couple of months and since yesterday we are seeing positive traction with prices attempting a move beyond 89dema, a sustained move beyond ₹1,360 can trigger next leg of upmove towards ₹1,420.

