Brexit forces bankers to shift trading of European stocks out of London
The abrupt shift underscores the European Union’s broader plan to bolster its own financial centers
The fallout from Britain’s split from the European Union showed itself on the first trading day of the year as a big chunk of dealing volume in EU stocks moved from London to venues located in Amsterdam, Paris and the Continent’s other financial centers.
Britain’s membership of the EU had meant the region’s banks and investors could bypass the home exchanges of stocks such as Paris-listed luxury-goods giant LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE and Amsterdam-listed Just Eat Takeaway.com NV, the big food-delivery company, and trade them in London over alternative venues. Those venues included Turquoise, a trading facility majority-owned by the London Stock Exchange Group PLC, and rival platforms Aquis Exchange PLC and Cboe Global Markets Inc.’s Europe-based marketplace.
