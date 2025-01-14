B.R.Goyal Infrastructure shares saw almost a flat listing at ₹135.75 on the BSE SME on Tuesday. The listing price was only marginally higher than the issue price of ₹135. The share price hawever gained 5% thereafter to hit upper circuit

The B.R.Goyal Infrastructure share price rose to high of ₹142.50, gaining almost 5%, which also was the upper price band for the share price. The B.R.Goyal Infrastructure shares thereby hit 5% upper circuit

Also Read | Zee Media Corporation share price rises on fundraise Buzz

The market participants were expecting strong listing for B.R.Goyal Infrastructure shares as was visible from the subscription status and Grey Market premium.

B.R.Goyal Ifrastructure IPO had been subscribed 118.08 times by the closing day on January 9, 2025 . The public issue subscribed 88.27 times in the retail category, 69.88 times in QIB, and 256.9 times in the NII category.

The Grey Market premium or the GMP for the B.R.Goyal Infrastructure IPO stood at +12. This indicated that B.R.Goyal Infrastructure shares were being traded in the grey market at ₹12 more than the issue price. It also meant that market participants were expecting listing of B.R.Goyal Infrastructure shares at ₹147, almost 8.89% higher than the upper band of the IPO issue price of ₹135

B.R.Goyal Infra IPO was a book built issue of ₹85.21 crores, which included entirely fresh issue of 63.12 lakh shares. The bidding for the B.R.Goyal IPO had started from January 7, 2025 and ended on January 9, 2025. The allotment for B.R.Goyal IPO was finalized on Friday, January 10, 2025.

B.R. Goyal Infrastructure Limited was founded in 2005 and is involved in the construction of infrastructure projects, including buildings, bridges, highways, and roads.

With the help of an RMC unit and a design and engineering team, the company has built an integrated EPC and construction business. The installed capacity of the RMC unit, which is situated in Indore, is 1.80 lakh cubic meters annually. The company has more than 199 cars and construction equipment as of September 30, 2024.

In 2005, the company installed a 1.25 MW wind turbine in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, marking its entry into the wind energy industry.