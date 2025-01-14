Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  B.R.Goyal Infrastructure shares see a flat listing at 135.75 on the BSE SME: Hit 5% upper circuit thereafter

B.R.Goyal Infrastructure shares see a flat listing at ₹135.75 on the BSE SME: Hit 5% upper circuit thereafter

Ujjval Jauhari

  B.R.Goyal Infrastructure shares saw almost a flat listing at 135.75 on the BSE SME on Tuesday. The listing price was only marginally higher than the issue price of 135. The share price hawever  gained 5% thereafter to hit upper circuit

B.R.Goyal Infra shares list flat listing on the BSE SME

B.R.Goyal Infrastructure shares saw almost a flat listing at 135.75 on the BSE SME on Tuesday. The listing price was only marginally higher than the issue price of 135. The share price hawever gained 5% thereafter to hit upper circuit

The B.R.Goyal Infrastructure share price rose to high of 142.50, gaining almost 5%, which also was the upper price band for the share price. The B.R.Goyal Infrastructure shares thereby hit 5% upper circuit

The market participants were expecting strong listing for B.R.Goyal Infrastructure shares as was visible from the subscription status and Grey Market premium.

B.R.Goyal Ifrastructure IPO had been subscribed 118.08 times by the closing day on January 9, 2025 . The public issue subscribed 88.27 times in the retail category, 69.88 times in QIB, and 256.9 times in the NII category.

The Grey Market premium or the GMP for the B.R.Goyal Infrastructure IPO stood at +12. This indicated that B.R.Goyal Infrastructure shares were being traded in the grey market at 12 more than the issue price. It also meant that market participants were expecting listing of B.R.Goyal Infrastructure shares at 147, almost 8.89% higher than the upper band of the IPO issue price of 135

B.R.Goyal Infra IPO was a book built issue of 85.21 crores, which included entirely fresh issue of 63.12 lakh shares. The bidding for the B.R.Goyal IPO had started from January 7, 2025 and ended on January 9, 2025. The allotment for B.R.Goyal IPO was finalized on Friday, January 10, 2025.

B.R. Goyal Infrastructure Limited was founded in 2005 and is involved in the construction of infrastructure projects, including buildings, bridges, highways, and roads.

With the help of an RMC unit and a design and engineering team, the company has built an integrated EPC and construction business. The installed capacity of the RMC unit, which is situated in Indore, is 1.80 lakh cubic meters annually. The company has more than 199 cars and construction equipment as of September 30, 2024.

In 2005, the company installed a 1.25 MW wind turbine in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, marking its entry into the wind energy industry.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ujjval Jauhari

Ujjval Jauhari is a deputy editor at Mint, with over a decade of experience in newspapers and digital news platforms. He is skilled in storytelling, reporting, analysing and writing about stocks, investment ideas, markets, corporates and more. He is based in New Delhi.
