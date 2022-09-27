Bridgestone supplier’s 190% rally in India faces slowdown risk2 min read . Updated: 27 Sep 2022, 09:16 AM IST
The company, which makes metal wires that hold tires together, has seen its shares rise around 190% this year
Volatile commodity prices may pose a threat to this year’s stellar rally in shares of Rajratan Global Wire Ltd., an Indian supplier to tire makers such as Bridgestone Corp. and Yokohama Rubber Co.