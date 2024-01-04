Brigade Enterprises shares rally over 13% to new high as CRISIL reaffirms its long-term rating
Shares of Brigade Enterprises (BEL) rallied over 13 percent on Thursday to hit a new high of ₹983.65 apiece on the BSE after CRISIL reaffirmed the long-term rating for the credit facilities of ₹350 crores to be availed by the company from the bank(s).
Shares of Brigade Enterprises (BEL) rallied over 13 percent on Thursday to hit a new high of ₹983.65 apiece on the BSE after CRISIL reaffirmed the long-term rating for the credit facilities of ₹350 crores to be availed by the company from the bank(s). It retained its ‘AA- stable’ rating for the realty firm.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started