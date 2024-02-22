Brigade Enterprises share price jumps 5% on plans of new residential project in Chennai
Brigade Enterprises has signed a joint development agreement with PVP Ventures Limited to develop a 2.5 million square feet, high- rise residential project, spread across 16 acres in Perambur, Chennai.
Brigade Enterprises share price rallied 5% in the early trade to a high of ₹1,054.40 apiece on Thursday after the company announced expansion plans in Chennai.
