Brigade Enterprises share price jumps nearly 8% after Kotak updrades the stock
Brigade Enterprises share price: Kotak Securities upgraded Brigade Enterprises stock to an 'add' from a 'reduce' with an unchanged target price of ₹1,025.
Brigade Enterprises share price: Rising for the fourth consecutive session, Brigade Enterprises share price jumped almost 8 per cent in morning trade on BSE on Friday, March 22. Brigade Enterprises share price opened at ₹906.30 against its previous close of ₹904.90 and touched its intraday high of ₹974.35 in Friday's trade so far. Brigade Enterprises stock traded 6.60 per cent up at ₹964.60 around 10:45 am.
