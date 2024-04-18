Brigade Enterprises share price jumps over 4% on record pre-sales in FY24; Should you buy?
Brigade Enterprises share price has gained over 21% in one month and more than 15% year-to-date (YTD). In the past one year, Brigade Enterprises shares have jumped more than 107%.
Brigade Enterprises share price rallied over 4% in early trade on Thursday after the company reported record sale bookings in FY24. Brigade Enterprises shares jumped as much as 4.85% to ₹1,043.05 apiece on the BSE.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started