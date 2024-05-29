Brigade Enterprises shares surge over 8% to new record high as net profit rises 3-fold in Q4
Brigade Enterprises' shares surged 8.66% to a record high of ₹1331.45 fueled by strong Q4 and FY24 performance. The company reported a 233% jump in profit and a 100% rise in revenue for Q4 FY24. It achieved a pre-sales volume of approximately 2.72 million square feet in Q4.
Shares of Brigade Enterprises, one of India’s leading property developers, jumped 8.66% to reach a historic peak of ₹1,331.45 apiece in early morning trading today, driven by the company's robust performance for Q4 and the full fiscal year (FY24).
