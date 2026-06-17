Brigade Enterprises turns ex-bonus: Stock appears to crash 22%, but actually jumps 10%; here's what happened

Shares of Bengaluru-based real estate developer Brigade Enterprises seemed to witness a sharp 22% decline on Wednesday. However, the apparent fall was purely a result of the stock turning ex-bonus and did not represent any erosion in shareholder wealth. In fact, after adjusting for the bonus issue, the stock gained around 10% during the session.

Brigade Enterprises shares had settled at ₹720.25 apiece on the NSE on Tuesday. Following the adjustment for the company's 1:3 bonus issue, the stock opened at ₹559.70 per share on Wednesday. While the lower opening price gave the impression of a steep decline, the adjustment merely reflected the impact of the bonus shares being issued to eligible shareholders.

After opening at the adjusted level, the stock witnessed strong buying interest and climbed nearly 10% to touch an intraday high of ₹595.95 per share.

What investors should know about the bonus issue Brigade Enterprises announced the bonus issue in May alongside its March-quarter earnings. The move marked the company's first bonus issue in nearly seven years.

Under the approved scheme, shareholders became eligible to receive one bonus equity share with a face value of ₹10 for every three shares held on the record date, which was fixed as June 17.

To facilitate the bonus issue, the company approved an increase in its authorised share capital from ₹250 crore, comprising 25 crore equity shares, to ₹400 crore, divided into 40 crore equity shares.

A bonus issue involves the distribution of additional shares to existing shareholders using the company's accumulated reserves. Such corporate actions are often interpreted as a sign of management's confidence in the business and its future growth prospects.

While bonus shares increase the number of shares held by investors, they do not alter the company's overall market capitalisation. The primary impact is on the stock price, which adjusts proportionately after the issue. Bonus issues can also improve liquidity in the stock and make shares more affordable for a wider set of investors.

Brigade Enterprises share price performance Despite recent volatility, Brigade Enterprises has delivered mixed returns across different time periods.

The stock has surged 20% over the past one week and gained 13% during the last month. However, it remains down 13% in 2026 so far and has declined 34% over the past one year.

Looking at the longer-term picture, the company has generated 34% returns over the last three years and an impressive 178% return over five years.

Brigade Enterprises Q4 Results Brigade Enterprises Ltd reported a decline in profitability for the March quarter, with consolidated net profit falling 41.1% year-on-year to ₹145.5 crore from ₹246.8 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The real estate developer's revenue remained largely unchanged during the quarter. Consolidated revenue stood at ₹1,457.6 crore in Q4 FY26, marginally lower than ₹1,460.4 crore recorded a year ago, reflecting a decline of 0.2%.

Operating performance also softened during the quarter. EBITDA came in at ₹364.7 crore, down 12.3% from ₹416 crore reported in the year-ago period. As a result, EBITDA margin narrowed to 25.1% from 28.5% in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

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Despite the pressure on earnings, Brigade Enterprises reported healthy sales momentum in its core real estate business. The company recorded real estate sales of 1.95 million square feet during the quarter, with a total sales value of ₹2,521 crore.

The company also witnessed an improvement in pricing. Average realisation rose 7% year-on-year to ₹12,915 per square foot compared with the March quarter of FY25.

During Q4 FY26, Brigade Enterprises expanded its project pipeline by launching nearly 4 million square feet of development across seven projects.