Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO: This small fish knows how to hunt in a big pond

After a muted start to 2025, India’s IPO party is back in full swing.

The stellar ₹12,500-crore offering of HDB Financial Services — the largest IPO of the year so far — has boosted investors' confidence and reignited their appetite for public issues.

With more than $30 billion expected to be raised in the next 12 months, India’s IPO pipeline is bursting with high-value deals and strong institutional interest.

This week, Dalal Street will see 10 IPOs ready for launch and three companies gearing up to list. Among the most anticipated offerings is that of Brigade Hotel Ventures.

Here's all you need to know about the IPO.

What is Brigade Hotel Ventures?

Brigade Hotel Ventures Ltd develops and owns hotels in cities, primarily across south India. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Brigade Enterprises Ltd, a leading Indian real estate developer.

The company owns chain-affiliated hotels and rooms in Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Telangana, as well as the Union Territories of Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Pondicherry.

Its hotels provide a comprehensive experience, including fine dining and specialty restaurants, venues for meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (the 'MICE' market), lounges, swimming pools, outdoor spaces, spas and gymnasiums.

Brigade Enterprises Limited (BEL), ventured into hospitality in 2004 by launching Grand Mercure Bangalore, which began operations in 2009.

What sets this IPO apart?

Being part of the well-established Brigade Group boosts trust in the company's execution capabilities.

The company operates nine hotels across Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Mysuru, and GIFT City, with 1,604 keys.

Its hotels are operated by top global hospitality companies such as Marriott, Accor, and InterContinental Hotels Group.

As of 31 March, it ranked as the second-largest owner of chain-affiliated hotels and hotel rooms in south India, among companies with at least 500 rooms nationwide, according to the Horwath HTL Report.

How is the IPO structured?

The IPO offering consists solely of new equity shares with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component.

Issue period: 24-28 July

24-28 July Type of issue: Book building

Book building Price band: ₹ 85 to ₹ 90 a share

85 to 90 a share Face value: ₹ 10 per share

10 per share Lot size: 166 shares

166 shares Application limit: The minimum application size is one lot, priced at ₹ 14,940. Investors can apply for up to 13 lots, amounting to ₹ 1,94,220. For small non-institutional investors, the minimum investment is ₹ 209,160 (14 lots); for big non-institutional investors, it is ₹ 10,00,980 (67 lots).

The minimum application size is one lot, priced at 14,940. Investors can apply for up to 13 lots, amounting to 1,94,220. For small non-institutional investors, the minimum investment is 209,160 (14 lots); for big non-institutional investors, it is 10,00,980 (67 lots). IPO allotment date: 29 July

29 July Listing date: 31 July

How does Brigade Hotel Ventures plan to use the proceeds?

Debt repayment: It will spent ₹ 470 crore to reduce debt, which will help improve its balance sheet and reduce interest costs.

It will spent 470 crore to reduce debt, which will help improve its balance sheet and reduce interest costs. Land purchase from promoter: It has earmarked ₹ 110 crore to acquire an undivided share of land from its parent company, Brigade Enterprises Limited.

It has earmarked 110 crore to acquire an undivided share of land from its parent company, Brigade Enterprises Limited. Acquisitions & strategic initiatives: A portion of the proceeds will be directed toward hotel acquisitions and other strategic business expansions.

A portion of the proceeds will be directed toward hotel acquisitions and other strategic business expansions. General corporate purposes:The remaining funds will be used for routine business needs, including operational expenses and working capital.

What's the grey market premium?

As of 22 July the grey market premium (GMP) for Brigade Hotel Ventures stood at ₹17, implying a listing price of ₹107, an 18.9% premium to the issue’s upper band. The GMP has been trending upward in recent sessions, signalling expectations of a firm listing.

Brigade Hotel Ventures vs its peers

Brigade Hotel Ventures is a relatively small player in the hospitality space, with revenue of ₹401.7 crore, far lower than that of giants such as Indian Hotels (Taj) and EIH (Oberoi).

However, has an exceptionally high return on net worth (RoNW) of 53.01%, significantly higher than all its listed peers, indicating strong capital efficiency. Its basic earnings per share (EPS) of ₹0.88 is modest but positive, unlike that of loss-making players such as Samhi Hotels.

While its net worth of ₹58.74 crore is the lowest in the group, the company benefits from brand partnerships with global hospitality majors such as Marriott and Accor.

What are the financials like?

Revenue grew steadily from ₹840.67 crore in FY23 to ₹947.57 crore in FY25, while Ebitda rose from ₹113.98 crore to ₹166.87 crore.

After a loss in FY23, the company turned profitable in FY24 with a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹31.14 crore. PAT came in at ₹23.66 crore in FY25. Net worth also improved significantly to ₹78.58 crore in FY25.

Over the past three years, the company has delivered a revenue CAGR of 6.2%.

What are the risks?

The hotel business tends to move in cycles as revenue and occupancy take a hit during economic slowdowns and travel slumps.

Running properties under the ownership model requires heavy investment.

The company's operations are concentrated in south India.

Some hotels are built on leased land. If those lease deals change or aren't renewed, it could create unexpected costs or hurdles.

A lot depends on tie-ups with brands such as Marriott, Accor and InterContinental. For example, just two Marriott-run hotels made up nearly 44% of FY25 revenue. If these deals fall through, it will hit the company hard.

What's next for Brigade Hotel Ventures?

The company's expansion strategy focuses on high-growth regions with demand, in line with its long-term strategic objectives.

It plans to develop three luxury properties, including the Intercontinental Hyderabad at Brigade Neopolis, the Grand Hyatt Resort on East Coast Road (ECR) in Chennai, and a luxury resort at Vaikom Island, Kerala.

It also aims to complete the construction of a luxury beach resort in Chennai and the two upper-midscale hotels in Bengaluru FY28, and another two hotels by FY29.

Conclusion

The India’s hotel industry is entering an exciting phase. With more people travelling for leisure, religious tourism, and business, over one lakh new rooms are expected to be added by 2029. From improved infrastructure to rising incomes, everything's pointing to one thing: a travel boom that’s here to stay.

For Brigade Hotel Ventures, this comes at just the right time. With a presence in major cities and growing destinations such as Mysuru and GIFT City, it’s already where the action is shifting.

Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.

