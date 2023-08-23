Brightcom Group share price hit its 5 per cent lower circuit of ₹22.98 at its opening on Wednesday a day after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said in an interim order that it has found lapses in Brightcom Group Limited (BGL) preferential issue of shares.

Shares of the company opened 4.96 per cent lower at ₹22.98 on Wednesday against the previous close of ₹24.18. As Mint reported earlier, SEBI has barred Suresh Kumar Reddy - the promoter-cum-chairman and managing director of Brightcom Group, along with chief financial officer Narayan Raju from holding directorial posts until further notice. Read more: SEBI finds lapses in Brightcom's preferential issues of shares; top officials barred from holding directorial posts Reddy and Raju have also been restrained from the securities market until further notice. Market veteran Shankar Sharma and 21 other individuals and entities have also been prohibited from disposing off shares of the company until further notice. Sharma, meanwhile replied on X (formerly Twitter) that he had submitted all required reconciled remittance data to SEBI, totalling ₹56.65 crore for 1.5 crore shares at ₹37.7. He wrote the delay was because of bank reconciliation data pending from the company.

According to the shareholding pattern data on BSE, Shankar Sharma held 2.30 crore shares of the company at the end of the June 2023 quarter.

Seni noted that Brightcom claimed to have advanced loans to the tune of ₹824 crore to its subsidiaries but it only transferred ₹350.75 crore and the remaining amount appeared to have siphoned off.

Hyderabad-based Brightcom had problems with the market regulator before too, including concerns over overstating profits in its financial documents.

In June, SEBI levied fines totalling ₹40 lakh on Brightcom Group and its promoters for flouting regulatory norms. The regulator imposed a fine of ₹12 lakh on Geetha Kancharla, ₹6 lakh each on Vijay Kumar Kancharla HUF, Vijay Kumar Kancharla, Karta of HUF and M Suresh Kumar Reddy (Chairperson and MD) and ₹5 lakh each on S V Rajyalaxmi Reddy and Brightcom Group Ltd.

SEBI had conducted an examination in the matter of the media company to ascertain the violation of provisions of insider trading norms, if any, by certain entities while trading in the shares of the company from April 2020 to August 2021.

In its examination, the regulator found that Vijay Kumar Kancharla HUF, M Suresh Kumar Reddy, S V Rajyalaxmi Reddy and Geetha Kancharla traded in the scrip of BGL from April 2020 to August 2021.

Read all market-related news here

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.