Brightcom shares hit 5% lower circuit after Sebi's showcause notice on alleged fraud1 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 01:29 PM IST
- The stock has delivered multibagger returns to investors in the last three years
Shares of Brightcom Group were stuck in the lower circuit of 5 per cent at ₹14.70 in Monday's trade on NSE after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) served it with a show-cause notice, alleging major fraud in the company's financial statements.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×