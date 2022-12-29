Britannia among top 4 stock picks by experts as we enter 2023

The addition of hotel rooms in the megacities is likely to “drive hotel revenues at 12% CAGR over FY23E-FY25E, whereas annuity business is likely to grow at a CAGR of 78% over the same period amid addition of ~1.4mn sq ft of leasable area at Mumbai and Bangalore. Overall, we expect revenue/PAT CAGR of 19%/68% over FY23E-FY25E and recommend ‘BUY’ with a SOTP based TP of Rs455. We value hotels business at 16x FY25E EBITDA, annuity business at a cap rate of 10% and residential project in Bangalore at NAV of Rs15 per share.