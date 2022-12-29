Britannia among top 4 stock picks by experts as we enter 2023

Evaluating the market volatility, industry trend and each company's fundamentals, brokerage firms have picked Greaves Cotton, Britannia Industries, Jubilant FoodWorks and Chalet Hotels as their top picks. Know the target prices here:
Indian benchmark indices ended flat on December 28 as the trading volumes went thinner during the holiday week. The market has been seeing high volatility due to lower volumes. Oil & gas and consumer durable stocks made strong gains.
Many global markets have been shut on different days of this week due to holiday season.
Understanding the global scenario and each company's strengths & weaknesses, brokerage firms Sharekhan and Prabhudas Lilladher have selected Britannia, Greaves Cotton, Jubilant FoodWorks and Chalet Hotels as their top picks for market investors. Here is what the experts are recommending about each stock:
The brokerage firm, Sharekhan, believes that the timely investment and expansion of the e-mobiity and non-auto businesses is going to aid the engineering company. As the economy moves towards normalcy, Greaves will benefit from the subsequent rise in 3W demand.
The company’s focus on new businesses, especially e-2Ws and e-3Ws, provides room for strong growth. The brokerage firm has revised the target price of ₹183 by estimating the robust business outlook for its mobility business, expanding retail business, and improving traction in the engine business.As inflation is becoming sticky, the company is also at risk of rising commodity prices in the near term. With larger players getting aggressive in the EV space, competition is expected to intensify.
We reiterate our Buy recommendation on Britannia with a revised price target of ₹5,060.
The brokerage firm expects the company to be a strong player in the large FMCG space because of its strong positioning in the biscuit segment, additional growth levers, and strong liquidity position. There can be a five times expansion in the company’s cheese business as it has entered into a JV agreement with Bel SA, France, to expand its cheese business (likely to grow by 5x over the next five years).
“Britannia has widened the gap with the No. 2 player consistently for the past six years and focuses on expanding it further. With sustained market share gains, new product launches, and higher traction on new channels (including e-commerce), we expect Britannia’s core biscuit category to beat the industry’s growth in the medium term." states the brokerage firm.
Brokerage: Prabhudas Lilladher | Expert: Amnish Aggarwal, Head of Research
We cut our FY23/FY24/FY25 EPS estimates by 9.0%/9.9%/11.9% on the back of 3-5% lower system average sales/store, 60-70bps lower EBIDTA margins and lower pace of store additions post ~480 store additions over FY21-23. We believe 3Q23 demand pressures are transitionary.
Jubilant has significantly underperformed QSR segment and risk-reward seems favourable at 38xFY25 EPS. We believe Jubilant’s strength in Pizza market, pick up in demand, and success in Popeyes can change the course over the coming few quarters. We estimate 26.4% PAT CAGR over FY22-25.
Brokerage: Prabhudas Lilladher | Expert: Jinesh Joshi, Research Analyst
We initiate coverage on Chalet Hotels (Chalet) with a ‘BUY’ rating, as it is a play on expected recovery in business travel complemented by an exposure to annuity business (18% share by FY25E) that acts as a hedge to deeply cyclical hospitality industry.
The brokerage firm opines that the hotel chain will benefit from the tourism industry rebound the most. This is because of its strategically located metro centric hotel portfolio and requisite pricing power amid affiliation with marquee global brands like Marriott and Novotel. The company is also planning to add extra 88 to 168 hotel rooms in Pune and Hyderabad.
The addition of hotel rooms in the megacities is likely to “drive hotel revenues at 12% CAGR over FY23E-FY25E, whereas annuity business is likely to grow at a CAGR of 78% over the same period amid addition of ~1.4mn sq ft of leasable area at Mumbai and Bangalore. Overall, we expect revenue/PAT CAGR of 19%/68% over FY23E-FY25E and recommend ‘BUY’ with a SOTP based TP of Rs455. We value hotels business at 16x FY25E EBITDA, annuity business at a cap rate of 10% and residential project in Bangalore at NAV of Rs15 per share.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
