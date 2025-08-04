Britannia, GAIL among 5 key stocks to trade ex-dividend today, 4 August 2025

These companies, like many others, have set August 4, 2025, as the record date for identifying and approving a list of eligible shareholders for dividends.

To be included on the list of eligible shareholders for dividends under the T+1 settlement method, investors must purchase stock in these companies at least one day prior to the record date.

Dividend payout and other details Britannia Industries Limited- Britannia recommended a final dividend of ₹75/- per equity share with a face value of ₹1/- for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, to be declared at the 106th Annual General Meeting. The 106th AGM is to be held on Monday, 11th August 2025.

Deepak Nitrite— Deepak Nitrite had recommended a dividend of ₹7.50 per share to be approved at the 54th Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the company. The AGM will be held on Thursday, August 14, 2025.

GAIL India—The company recommended paying a 10% final dividend ( ₹1.00 per equity share) on its paid-up equity share capital, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting.

Praj Industries Ltd—Praj Industries had recommended a final dividend of ₹6 per share at the 39th Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled to be held on Monday, the 11th of August, 2025.

Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd — The company had recommended a dividend for the fiscal year 2024-25 of ₹4/- per equity share (i.e., ₹1.50 normal dividend + ₹2.50 special dividend), which is 40% of the face value of ₹10/- per share. This will be approved by shareholders at the upcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company.