Britannia Industries fixes record date for interim dividend for FY 2022‐232 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 07:42 PM IST
Britannia Industries is a large-cap FMCG company that recorded a market cap of ₹101,164 Cr today.
Britannia Industries is a large-cap FMCG company that recorded a market cap of ₹101,164 Cr today. Britannia Industries is one of India’s major food companies and manufacturers of brands like Good Day, Tiger, NutriChoice, Milk Bikis and Marie Gold.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×