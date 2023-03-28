“This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 4th April, 2023 to, inter alia, consider the payment of Interim Dividend on the Equity Share Capital of the Company for the financial year 2022‐23 to the Equity Shareholders of the Company. The Interim Dividend, if declared by the Board of Directors of the Company, shall be paid to the Equity Shareholders of the Company whose names appear on the Register of Members of the Company or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Thursday, 13th April, 2023 which will be the “Record Date" for the purpose, in terms of Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Further, it may be noted that in accordance with the Company's Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading, the Trading Window for trading in the Company's Equity Shares will be closed from 29th March, 2023 till the expiry of 48 hours from the date of publication of Audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ending 31st March, 2023," said the Board of Directors of Britannia Industries in a stock exchange filing today.

For the financial year ended March 2022 or FY22, Britannia Industries has declared a dividend of 5650.00% at a face value of ₹1 amounting to ₹56.5 per share. The dividend yield goes to 1.35% at the current market price of ₹4,192.50. In the last 5 years, the company has consistently paid dividends to its shareholders and as per the data of Trendlyne, Britannia has declared 24 dividends since July 2, 2001.

The shares of Britannia Industries closed today on the NSE at ₹4,192.50 apiece level, down by 0.53% from the previous close of ₹4,214.80. The stock recorded a total volume average of 2,24,554 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 259,355 shares. In the last 1 year, the stock has gained 35.08% and on a YTD basis, it has fallen 2.32% so far in 2023. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹4,669.20 on (10-Feb-2023) and a 52-week-low of ₹3,060.05 on (28-Mar-2022). During Q3FY23, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 50.55%, FIIs stake of 18.46%, DIIs stake of 15.08%, and a public stake of 15.90%.

