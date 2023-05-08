Britannia Industries, Nestle India, ITC touch 52-week high on Monday's trade ; check details2 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 09:46 AM IST
FMCG stocks are in uptrend and touch 52-week high on Monday's trading session.
Shares of three fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies, Britannia Industries Ltd, Nestle India Ltd, and ITC Ltd touch new 52-week on Monday's trade. Analysts claim that due to good Q4FY23 results, all three FMCG stocks continue to perform well.
