According to Vinit Bolinjkar, Head of Research, Ventura Securities, Nestle and Britannia have recently announced impressive revenue growth and profitability for Q4FY23, surpassing market expectations. This has been attributed to a strategic hike in product prices during Q3FY23, which led to increased revenue in Q4FY23. Additionally, a sharp decline in commodity prices has enabled these companies to reduce input costs and improve profitability. The market is expecting a similar performance from ITC.