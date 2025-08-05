Britannia Industries Q1 Results: Net profit misses estimates; revenue soars 10% YoY

Britannia Industries reported Q1FY26 results with a consolidated net profit of 520 crore, missing analyst estimates of 570 crore. This is an increase from 504 crore in the same quarter last year, but lower than 556 crore in the previous quarter.

5 Aug 2025
Indian biscuit maker Britannia Industries released its June quarter (Q1FY26) results today, post-market hours, with numbers coming in below estimates. 

The company, which sells 'Marie Gold' and 'Bourbon' biscuits, reported a consolidated net profit of 520 crore, lower than analysts’ estimates of 570 crore. It had reported a net profit of 504 crore in the year-ago quarter and 556 crore in the preceding March quarter.

The consolidated revenue from operations during the reporting quarter came in at 4,622 crore, compared to 4,250 crore in the June 2024 quarter. EBITDA stood at 757 crore, lower than the estimated 814 crore, with margins also coming in lower at 16.4% versus analysts’ average estimate of 17.7%.

