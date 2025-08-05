Britannia Industries Q1 Results: Net profit misses estimates; revenue soars 10% YoY

Indian biscuit maker Britannia Industries released its June quarter (Q1FY26) results today, post-market hours, with numbers coming in below estimates.

The company, which sells 'Marie Gold' and 'Bourbon' biscuits, reported a consolidated net profit of ₹520 crore, lower than analysts’ estimates of ₹570 crore. It had reported a net profit of ₹504 crore in the year-ago quarter and ₹556 crore in the preceding March quarter.

The consolidated revenue from operations during the reporting quarter came in at ₹4,622 crore, compared to ₹4,250 crore in the June 2024 quarter. EBITDA stood at ₹757 crore, lower than the estimated ₹814 crore, with margins also coming in lower at 16.4% versus analysts’ average estimate of 17.7%.