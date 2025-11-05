Britannia Industries Q2 Results: Net profit rises 23% to ₹655 crore, beats estimates; revenue up 4% YoY

Indian biscuit maker Britannia Industries released its September quarter (Q2FY26) results today, November 05, with numbers coming above the Street estimates.

The company, which sells 'Marie Gold' and 'Bourbon' biscuits, reported a 23% jump in its consolidated net profit of ₹655 crore in Q2, higher than analysts’ estimates. It had reported a net profit of ₹532 crore in the year-ago quarter and ₹520 crore in the preceding June quarter.

The consolidated revenue from operations during the reporting quarter came in at ₹4,840 crore, compared to ₹4,667 crore in the September 2024 quarter, which is an improvement of 4.1% YoY.

Commenting on the performance, Varun Berry, Executive Vice-Chairman, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, said, "Our revenue during the quarter registered a reasonable growth of 4.1% with the profits growing by 23.2%, driven by relatively stable commodity prices and sustained efforts to optimise costs across the value chain."

"The recent GST rate rationalization announced by the government is a welcome step towards stimulating consumer demand and uplifting the overall economic sentiment in the country. However, transitional challenges arising from the GST-related changes in supply chain, trade, and channels had a short-term impact on business during the latter part of the quarter, which is expected to get normalized progressively in the coming quarter," he further added.

Meanwhile, the company appointed Rakshit Hargave as its new chief executive officer (CEO) starting 15 December, the company said in its regulatory filing. Hargave succeeds Rajneet Kohli, who quit Britannia in May after a nearly three-year stint to join Hindustan Unilever as executive director of the foods business. Vice-chairman and managing director Varun Berry took over as interim CEO.

Focus on volume-led growth Looking ahead, Varun said the company aims to drive the business through healthy, volume-led growth while continuing to strengthen its presence across different geographies with regional, consumer-centric product and distribution strategies, competitive pricing, and by leveraging its brand strength to sustain market leadership amidst the proliferation of multiple local players in various states and regions.