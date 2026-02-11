Britannia Industries share price jumps nearly 5% after Q3 results. Buy or sell?

Britannia Industries share price surged nearly 5% on Wednesday, February 11, after the Good Day-maker reported a 17% year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit of ₹682 crore for the third quarter of FY26, as compared to the ₹582.3 crore recorded during the same quarter of the previous financial year.

The rise in the net profit was boosted by stable commodity prices and strong performance in both the biscuits and related categories, said the company in an exchange filing.

The company’s operational revenue increased to ₹4,969.8 crore, compared to ₹4,592.6 crore from the previous year.

Britannia's overall expenses reached ₹4,107.59 crore, reflecting a 6% increase in Q3/FY26.

In the December quarter, Britannia's total income, which encompasses other income, rose by 8% to ₹5,029.28 crore.

"The consolidated revenue growing by 9.5% during the quarter with profits growing faster at 17% underscores a return to healthy growth, driven by strong momentum across both the biscuits and adjacent categories, alongside a relatively stable commodity environment.

While the biscuit industry remains under stabilization for price points post the GST rate reduction, the business grew by ~ 12% in November & December," said the company's newly appointed chief executive officer Rakshit Hargave.

Here's what brokerages say Motilal Oswal mentioned that Britannia’s revenue fell short of its estimates, but EBITDA surpassed expectations. Although the biscuit industry is currently stabilizing in terms of price points following the GST rate reduction, the business experienced approximately 12% growth in November and December 2025, supported by ongoing investments in media and brand innovations, it stated.

The domestic brokerage observed that the company indicated that this growth was fueled by strong momentum in both the biscuits and adjacent categories.

According to reports, Nomura maintained a 'Buy' recommendation for the biscuit company's shares, setting a target price of ₹7,000 per share. This suggests an upside potential exceeding 19% from the stock's last closing price.

The global brokerage indicated that the company's Q3 volume growth showed improvement, with sales aligning closely with estimates and margins surpassing expectations.

It also noted that the company's gross profit margin exceeded its predictions by 42%, thanks to favourable input costs.

Technical View Britannia Industries share price today opened at ₹6,038 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹6,153.95, and an intraday low of ₹5,972.85.

According to Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, Britannia Industries share price witnessed a strong gap-up opening followed by sustained buying interest. Prices have broken out of a trading range with robust volumes, indicating strength in momentum.

“We expect the upmove to continue in the near term, with prices likely heading towards 6,300. The bullish gap in the 5,900 zone is expected to act as immediate support,” said Bhosale.