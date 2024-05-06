Stock Market Today: Britannia Industries share price gained more than 9% during intraday trades on Monday. Trading with gains of close to 7.5% in the afternoon trades, was largest gainers in the Nifty-50 stocks. The gains for Britannia Industries share price are being driven by recovery expectations and some green shoots on rural recovery witnessed recently said analysts.

Britannia Industries had declared its Financial performance for Quarter ending March'2024 post market hours on Friday.

Britannia Industries share price is also trading near 52- week highs seen during the month of December'2024

Meanwhile Britannia board has Recommended the final dividend for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 @ 7350% i.e., Rs. 73.5/- (Rupees Seventy Three and Fifty Paise Only) per equity share of Re. 1 /- each to be declared at the 105th Annual General Meeting of the Britannia Industries to be held in August.

(More to come)

BRITANNIA INDUSTRIES More Information

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ujjval Jauhari Ujjval Jauhari is a deputy editor at Mint, with over a decade of experience in newspapers and digital news platforms. He is skilled in storytelling, reporting, analysing and writing about stocks, investment ideas, markets, corporates and more. He is based in New Delhi. Read more from this author