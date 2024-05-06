Active Stocks
Britannia share price rises 7.5% to be largest gainer amongst Nifty-50 stocks: Whats driving the gains explained

Ujjval Jauhari

Stock Market Today: Britannia Industries share price gained more than 7% during intraday trades on Monday and was largest gainers in the Nifty-50 stocks. The stocks is also trading near 52-week highs What's driving the gains explained

Britannia Industries share price gained more than 7% during intraday trades on Monday and was amongst largest gainers amongst the Nifty-50 stocks. Premium
Britannia Industries share price gained more than 7% during intraday trades on Monday and was amongst largest gainers amongst the Nifty-50 stocks.

Stock Market Today: Britannia Industries share price gained more than 9% during intraday trades on Monday. Trading with gains of close to 7.5% in the afternoon trades, was largest gainers in the Nifty-50 stocks. The gains for Britannia Industries share price are being driven by recovery expectations and some green shoots on rural recovery witnessed recently said analysts.  

Britannia Industries had declared its Financial performance for Quarter ending March'2024 post market hours on Friday.

Britannia Industries share price is also trading near 52- week highs seen during the month of December'2024

Meanwhile Britannia board has Recommended the final dividend for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 @ 7350% i.e., Rs. 73.5/- (Rupees Seventy Three and Fifty Paise Only) per equity share of Re. 1 /- each to be declared at the 105th Annual General Meeting of the Britannia Industries to be held in August.

(More to come)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ujjval Jauhari
Ujjval Jauhari is a deputy editor at Mint, with over a decade of experience in newspapers and digital news platforms. He is skilled in storytelling, reporting, analysing and writing about stocks, investment ideas, markets, corporates and more. He is based in New Delhi.
Published: 06 May 2024, 01:29 PM IST
