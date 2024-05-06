Stock Market Today: Britannia Industries share price gained more than 9% during intraday trades on Monday. Trading with gains of close to 7.5% in the afternoon trades, was largest gainers in the Nifty-50 stocks. The gains for Britannia Industries share price are being driven by recovery expectations and some green shoots on rural recovery witnessed recently said analysts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Britannia Industries had declared its Financial performance for Quarter ending March'2024 post market hours on Friday.

Britannia Industries share price is also trading near 52- week highs seen during the month of December'2024

Meanwhile Britannia board has Recommended the final dividend for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 @ 7350% i.e., Rs. 73.5/- (Rupees Seventy Three and Fifty Paise Only) per equity share of Re. 1 /- each to be declared at the 105th Annual General Meeting of the Britannia Industries to be held in August.

