Britannia Q3 Results: Britannia Industries Ltd announced its October to December results on Thursday, February 6. The company announced a 5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit to ₹582 crore for the third quarter of the financial year 2024-25, compared to ₹556 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

The Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) firm's revenue from core operations rose 6.4 per cent to ₹4,463 crore in that third quarter, compared year-on-year (YoY) with ₹4,191.83 crore in the same quarter a year ago, according to the consolidated financial statements.

Britannia Industries Share Price Britannia Industries Ltd shares closed 0.56 per cent higher at ₹4,958.95 after Thursday's trading session, compared to ₹4,931.35 at the previous market close. The company announced its third-quarter results after stock market operating hours on February 6.

Shares hit their 52-week high level at ₹6,473.10 on December 3, 2024, while the 52-week low level was at ₹4,643.30 on April 19, 2024, according to data collected from the BSE website. The market capitalisation of the FMCG giant was over ₹1.19 lakh crore as of the market close on February 6.

Britannia Industries shares have given stock market investors nearly 53 per cent returns in the last five years. However, the shares are trading 0.68 per cent lower in the one-year period. Britannia Industries share have gained 3.75 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

