Britannia Q4: Net profit up 47.5% to ₹557 cr, revenue up 13%2 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 06:52 PM IST
The consolidated revenue from operation rose by 13 per cent to ₹4,023.18 crore in the quarter under review from ₹3,550.45 crore.
FMCG major Britannia on Friday reported 47.5 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to ₹557.60 crore for the quarter ended March 2023. This is against a net profit of ₹377.95 crore in the year ago period.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×