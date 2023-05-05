FMCG major Britannia on Friday reported 47.5 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to ₹557.60 crore for the quarter ended March 2023. This is against a net profit of ₹377.95 crore in the year ago period.

The consolidated revenue from operation rose by 13 per cent to ₹4,023.18 crore in the quarter under review from ₹3,550.45 crore.

Britannia's operating profit, i.e., earnings before interest and tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), came in at ₹801 crore, while margins were up 20 per cent. The company's volume growth came in at 1 per cent.

“We delivered a robust growth of 11% in this quarter on the back of significant distribution gains, which reflects our execution strength across businesses & channels. We continued to accelerate our rural journey with focus on enhancing reach, partnering with 28,000 rural distributors, and sustaining our diligent market practices," said Varun Berry, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Britannia.

The company announced commercialisation of two Biscuit greenfield units in this quarter – in Uttar Pradesh & Tamil Nadu and brownfield expansion in Orissa.

“We also commercialised three new lines of Rusk this quarter. This is in line with our strategy to make in-house, our exclusive range of products, and further enhance productivity. We efficiently scaled-up the capacity of our drinks and other dairy lines to better leverage seasonal opportunities & enhance supplies to Bakery division for captive consumption," said Berry.

For the FY23, Britannia reported a 15 per cent growth in consolidated sales to ₹15,985 crore, while the operating profit grew 30 per cent to ₹2,605 Crores. The net profit (including exceptional item) grew 46 per cent to Rs. 3,033 Crores.

The company said net profit for the year includes an exceptional gain (net of tax) of ₹359 crores, due to a joint venture agreement with Bel SA for the cheese business and consequent sale of 49% equity stake in its subsidiary & fair valuation of the residual stake of 51%.

On Friday, the company's share ended 0.89 per cent up at ₹4,625.65 on BSE.