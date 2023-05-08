Britannia Q4 results cheer the investors: What should you do with the stock?

"Britannia has widened the gap with the No. 2 player in the biscuits category and is focusing on becoming a formidable player in bakery and dairy business by adding capacities in key markets. With sustained market share gains, product launches, and higher traction on new channels, we expect Britannia’s core biscuit category to beat the industry’s growth in the medium term. The company is going big with the dairy segment, making strong investments on product launches. This along with scale-up in revenue of the adjacent categories and efficiencies would help Britannia achieve double-digit earnings growth of 17% over FY2023-FY2025E," said the brokerage.