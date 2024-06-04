Britannia share price hits lifetime high despite stock market bloodbath
Britannia share price today climbed to a new peak of ₹5,414.40 per share on NSE
Stock market bloodbath: Amid a heavy sell-off on Dalal Street, most Indian indices are trading red with heavy intraday losses. However, the Nifty FMCG index ended up being around one percent higher. FMCG major Britannia share price touched a new lifetime peak of ₹5,414.40 per share on NSE. The stock ended around 3.50 percent higher at ₹5,340 per share. According to stock market experts, when there is a big fall in the Indian stock market, investors move towards FMCG, pharma, and IT stocks as they are considered safe bets in a falling market. Today, investors bet on the FMCG stocks that helped quality FMCG stocks like Britannia register sizeable rises during Tuesday's session. They expected further upside in Britain's share price in the near term and predicted a short-term target of ₹5,500.
