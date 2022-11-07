Britannia shares jump 10% to record high as Q2 results beat estimates. Should you buy?1 min read . Updated: 07 Nov 2022, 11:26 AM IST
- Britannia Industries shares jumped as much as 10% to hit a record high of ₹4,181 apiece
Shares of Britannia Industries Ltd jumped as much as 10% to hit a record high of ₹4,181 apiece on the BSE in Monday's early deals, after the Good Day and Tiger biscuits maker reported late Friday a 28.4% jump in second-quarter consolidated net profit at ₹490.58 crore, helped by volume growth.