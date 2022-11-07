“Britannia has seen one of the most resilient (core) performance in the last three years (backed by share gains). Consensus expects Britannia to invest in new categories, till now, pressure on core margins was not providing ammunition. That said, it will now have to re-earn the multiple as consensus was generous in previous re-rating cycle. Going forward, success of new segments and ramp-up of adjacent categories is imperative. The outlook on this appears better," said brokerage firm ICICI Securities which has upgraded Britannia shares' rating to ADD and has raised target price to ₹4,300 (from ₹3,650).

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}