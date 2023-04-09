Britannia shares to turn ex-dividend this week, to pay 7200% dividend for FY232 min read . Updated: 09 Apr 2023, 08:01 PM IST
- Britannia's dividend in FY23 is higher by a huge 33% than what was paid in the previous fiscal.
- Typically, the ex-dividend date is the day when the price of the equity shares of a company gets adjusted for the dividend payout.
Britannia Industries is among the kings of paying high dividends. And yet again, the FMCG giant is ready to pay a hefty interim dividend of ₹72 per equity share for the financial year FY23. That being said, Britannia's shares will turn ex-dividend this week.
