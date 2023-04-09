Britannia Industries is among the kings of paying high dividends. And yet again, the FMCG giant is ready to pay a hefty interim dividend of ₹72 per equity share for the financial year FY23. That being said, Britannia's shares will turn ex-dividend this week.

In percentage terms, Britannia will be paying a whopping interim dividend of 7200%.

Last week, Britannia said, "declared an Interim Dividend @ 7200% i.e., Rs. 72/‐ per Equity Share of the face value of Re 1 each for the Financial Year 2022‐23."

Further, the company fixed April 13th as the record date for determining eligible shareholders for the ₹72 per share dividend benefit.

Since the listed stocks are now following the "T+1" settlement option, Britannia shares will turn ex-dividend on the same day as the record date of April 13th. Simply put, those shareholders whose name appears in the registrar of the company on exchanges and respective depository on April 13th will be entitled to receive the interim dividend of ₹72 per share.

Typically, the ex-dividend date is the day when the price of the equity shares of a company gets adjusted for the dividend payout.

The dividend in FY23 is higher by a huge 33% than what was paid in the previous fiscal.

Britannia has a strong track record of paying huge dividend benefits to its investors over the past few years. In FY22, the company paid a 5650% dividend aggregating to ₹56.5 per equity share. The company paid a dividend of ₹12.50 per share (1250%) in FY21.

Dividends are a form of incentive that is distributed by a listed company from their profits to shareholders. Generally, when a company pays a proportion of its profit as a dividend, any amount which is not distributed as dividends are put in the free reserves and surplus of that company.

On BSE, Britannia's share price closed at ₹4,299.75 apiece on Thursday last week, down by 0.7%.

