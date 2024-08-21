Shares of Broach Lifecare opened at ₹ 47.50 against its issue price of ₹ 25 and rose even further to hit its upper price band level of ₹ 49.87.

Broach Lifecare IPO listing: After witnessing a stellar response to its initial public offering (IPO), shares of Broach Lifecare Hospital made a strong debut on the BSE on Wednesday, August 21, listing at a premium of 90 per cent. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shares of Broach Lifecare opened at ₹47.50 against its issue price of ₹25 and rose even further to hit its upper price band level of ₹49.87.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply The ₹4.02 crore SME IPO, which was entirely a fresh issue of 16.08 lakh shares, opened for subscription on August 13 and closed on August 16. The Broach Lifecare IPO witnessed an overall subscription of 159.11 times, receiving bids for 24,24,78,000 shares against 1,524,000 offered. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the issue for general corporate purposes, the creation of a medical tourism web portal, and the purchase of machinery.

Broach Lifecare Hospital manages boutique hospitals. It offers non-invasive cardiology services, such as treadmill testing, electrocardiography, 2D echocardiography, stress testing, dobutamine stress echocardiography, ambulatory blood pressure measurement, and Holter monitoring, to patients with heart conditions around-the-clock. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the company's RHP, its revenue from operations for FY21 stood at ₹3.7 crore, which dropped to ₹3.4 crore in FY22 and ₹1.8 crore in FY23. Profit for FY21, FY22 and FY23 stood at ₹76.52 lakh, ₹45.91 lakh and ₹13.85 lakh, respectively.

Stock market today Meanwhile, the Indian stock market benchmarks, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, traded lacklustre in the first half of the session amid weak global cues ahead of the Jackson Hole symposium. Experts expect the market to witness volatility in the short term, although they remain positive about its medium—to long-term prospects.The Sensex and the Nifty 50 traded flat around 12 pm.

Read all market-related news here {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and brokerage firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions.