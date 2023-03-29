Brokerage bullish on Crompton over Butterfly merger proposal, sees 49% upside in stock2 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 03:50 PM IST
As part of the deal, the public shareholders of Butterfly as of the record date will receive 22 equity shares of Crompton for every 5 equity shares held by them in Butterfly. Post the completion of the merger, the public shareholders of Butterfly will hold a 3% stake in the combined entity.
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals is likely to benefit more from acquiring Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances. The two consumer durables companies have entered into a share swap agreement where Butterfly will merge with Crompton. Brokerage expects the deal to be positive for Crompton's shareholders as the company will optimally realise the synergy benefit.
