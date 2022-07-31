Brokerage Call: 3 debt free stocks to BUY next week for strong potential upside

Until there is enough cash flow to sustain the future expansion and a steady improvement in sales and profit growth YoY, a company with zero debt will appear more alluring to potential investors. However, it is always preferable to look for other financial health and ratios other than a company's balance sheet showing zero debt. SBI Life Insurance, NOCIL Ltd and Jubilant Foodworks Ltd are the three debt-free companies as per Value Research and after their Q1FY23 results, brokerage companies are bullish on these stocks. ICICI Securities has set a target price of ₹1500 for the shares of SBI Life Insurance, Sharekhan, a brokerage firm, has set a target price of ₹348 for NOCIL Ltd., and a target price of ₹675 for Jubilant Foodworks. These stocks can be watched in the coming week, based on the BUY recommendation of the brokerages.

