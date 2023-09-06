comScore
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Brokerage downgrades OMC stocks as Brent above $90/bbl plays spoilsport; maintains 'buy' on BPCL, HPCL
Brokerage downgrades OMC stocks as Brent above $90/bbl plays spoilsport; maintains ‘buy’ on BPCL, HPCL

 1 min read 06 Sep 2023, 09:42 PM IST Nikita Prasad

Domestic brokerage firm JM Financials has reduced the target prices for HPCL and BPCL as OMCs may pass on the rise in oil prices to customers in the next 2-3 months on high crude oil prices.

OMC stocks including BPCL and HPCL saw a downgrade in their target prices as Brent hits $90 per barrel. Photo: AFP (AFP)Premium
Oil marketing companies (OMCs) including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPLC) and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) saw a downgrade in their current target prices, a day after international crude oil prices sharply rose above $90 per barrel. Domestic brokerage firm JM Financials has reduced the target prices for HPCL and BPCL as OMCs may pass on the rise in oil prices to customers in the next 2-3 months on high crude oil prices.

Saudi Arabia and Russia on Tuesday extended their voluntary oil cuts to the end of the year, the former to the tune of 1 million barrels per day (bpd) and the latter by 300,000 bpd. 

These are on top of the April cut agreed by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) running to the end of 2024. Investors had expected Saudi Arabia and Russia to extend voluntary cuts into October, but the three-month extension was unexpected.

Brent crude futures rose by $1.04, or 1.2 per cent, to settle at $90.04 a barrel in yesterday's session, closing above the $90 mark for the first time since November 16, 2022. US WTI futures had gained $1.14, or 1.3 per cent, to settle at $86.69 a barrel, also a 10-month high.

 

MORE TO COME…

Nikita Prasad
Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Updated: 06 Sep 2023, 09:42 PM IST
