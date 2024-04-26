Brokerage firm Goldman Sachs raises target price of this stock, sees 30% upside potential
According to analysts at Goldman Sachs, inferred value of the grocery delivery platform acquired by Zomato in 2022, now surpasses that of Zomato's food delivery division.
Global brokerage firm Goldman Sachs upheld its Buy rating on Zomato but revised the target price upwards to ₹240 from the previous ₹170. This modification indicates a potential upside of 30 per cent from the previous closing price of ₹184.
