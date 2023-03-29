Brokerage further cuts price target on Laurus Labs, see details here

"In our view, the business mix is unlikely to pivot significantly towards Synthesis over the near term and we expect Synthesis to contribute 32% to overall FY2025E sales, with ARV staying relevant at 36% of sales even in FY2025E. While our concerns stay largely unchanged, Laurus’ stock has corrected 43% in the past six months. At CMP, the Synthesis segment accounts for bulk of Laurus’ value, lending incremental comfort on valuations. However, the challenging near- to medium-term outlook keeps us on the sidelines. Retain REDUCE with a lower FV of Rs295 (Rs350 earlier)," said the brokerage in its report.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}