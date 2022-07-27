Brokerage is bullish on this multibagger debt-free stock as PAT rises 29% in Q1

KRChoksey has stated that “To cater to the increasing demand, SPL is undergoing capital expenditure for brownfield expansion to enhance its existing Polystyrene, EPS, Masterbatches & Compounds and XPS capacities. Projects for setting up of 4th line of Polystyrene and expansion of Expandable Polystyrene at both plant locations are now scheduled to be completed by August 2022 due to late arrival of some of the imported equipment. SPL has entered into an agreement for License and Basic Engineering Design with Versalis for Mass ABS, which is the favoured engineering plastic when it comes to application in automotive parts. Basic engineering package for the first line of this plant is expected to reach SPL by September 2022. Other than this, negotiations are underway with M/s Versalis to advance the second train of Mass ABS to complete both lines by March 2025."

